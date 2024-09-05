Joint Statement by GGCA and Unite the Union on the Borders and Coastguard Agency

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2024 .

The GGCA and Unite have released the following joint statement on the Borders and Coastguard Agency:

“In a climate where resource constraints are an all-too-familiar challenge for our public services, the Borders & Coastguard Agency (BCA) has continued to meet and often exceed expectations in managing immigration services, security and border control. Despite significant under- resourcing, this dedicated team has remained committed to upholding the highest standards in their efforts to protect our national security and the individuals they serve.

“The GGCA and Unite the Union jointly recognise the exceptional work of the BCA. Their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and resilience have ensured that essential immigration processes are conducted effectively and efficiently, despite the operational hurdles faced daily. Their efforts have been instrumental in maintaining the integrity and security of our immigration system, a cornerstone of our national identity and security.

“While we celebrate these successes, it is crucial to acknowledge the challenges presented by under-resourcing. The demands on our immigration services are continuously growing and fast. The absence of adequate funding, resources, training, and essential equipment will make it progressively harder to maintain this level of performance. Enhanced funding is necessary, not just to preserve current service standards, but also to support advancements and innovations, ensuring that our primary immigration authority continues to fulfil society's evolving demands.

“We consider this a bipartisan matter of utmost importance and call upon HM Government of Gibraltar and other stakeholders to jointly recognise the indispensable role that the Borders & Coastguard Agency plays in our national framework. Adequate funding is not merely a necessity; it is an investment in the future security of our nation, ensuring that their services remain robust, fair, and effective.

“The GGCA and Unite the Union have unified in a show of support for the Borders & Coastguard Agency. We are profoundly grateful to the BCA for their sustained dedication and high standards. By working together, we aim to strengthen our advocacy efforts and ensure that the BCA feels the support of the community, along with the resources necessary to maintain the excellent standards we have come to expect from them — now and into the future.”