SDGG To Hand Out Cookies And USBs

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2024 .

As part of the National Day celebrations, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) will be handing out National Day branded cookies and USBs outside St Mary the Crowned.

The cookies are decorated in red and white, and USBs provide a 7-minute-long video of National Day snapshots throughout the years.

A statement ended: “For your chance to get your cookie or USB, they will be handed out as from 09:30am on National Day, Tuesday 10th September. There are only 1,500 cookies and USBs, so they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.”