Minister For Housing Invites Expressions Of Interest For Rent And Repair Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2024 .

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila is currently inviting Expressions of Interest from individuals considering partaking in the Rent and Repair Scheme.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Properties that will form part of the Rent and Repair Scheme are situated in:

South Barrack Road

Tarik Road

Flat Bastion Road

Crutchett’s Ramp

A time and date will be announced shortly so that interested parties can go and view the properties.

Expressions of Interest are to be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Those who have already written to this address to register their interest have already been added to the Ministry’s database and there is no need to take further action at this time.





