Minister For Transport Welcomes New Citibus Vehicles

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2024 .

The Ministry of Transport has announced that it has worked together with local transport company Citibus to assist them in replacing and registering a number of its ageing buses with newer and more environmentally friendly vehicles.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is in line with the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan and the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy.

Over the next few months, Citibus will be disposing of five of its 20-year-old buses which are classified as Euro 2 with five refurbished Euro 6 buses. To date, two of these buses have arrived in Gibraltar.

The table below shows the reduction of emissions from Euro 2 to Euro 6;







This marks a clear and drastic drop in emissions, some by as much as 94%, from these vehicles on a daily basis, which will be reflected in better air quality along the routes. The new buses are also capable of carrying double the number of passengers as the previous models.

Such vehicles will also give a much better and cleaner image of Gibraltar to those visitors who enter via the land frontier or airport.

Citibus service routes 5 and 10, which connect to all Gibraltar Bus Company serviced routes.

The Ministry of Transport would like to place on record its gratitude to HM Customs, Gibraltar Law Offices and DVLD for its work and co-operation on this matter.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “These buses have long been a cause for concern because of their emissions. I am really pleased that Citibus has taken this important step and we have been delighted to assist in making this possible. Gibraltar continues to progress in improving our environmental performance and I congratulate Citibus on their initiative and commitment to more sustainable transport.”