Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy Rebrands As Europort Digital Skills Academy

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy have announced that it will now be known as the “Europort Digital Skills Academy” with effect from this academic year.

A statement from the Digital Skills Academy follows below:

Since its inception, the Academy has enjoyed the unwavering support of Europort, Gibraltar’s leading office complexand a prime location for the technology sector in Gibraltar. For the past three years, Europort has provided over £100,000 to support the Academy and all of its users. This has allowed it to grow to become a unique and extremely popular educational centre which has had over 1000 unique learners over this time, attending classes in various areas such as Cybersecurity, Digital Art and Esports.

Stewart Harrison, founding director of the Academy said, ‘Europort has been the silent partner in the growth and success of The Academy. However, it has also been the hero it needed when it started and continues to need. Real estate and premises are one of the most difficult and expensive elements of any organisation. Without the support of Europort and its directors, I honestly don’t know how The Academy could have continued to work and offer classes at the least cost possible to ensure our best in class and highly resourced lessons are accessible to all within our society. It’s about time Europort got the recognition it deserves and this name change is well overdue. This change is just the beginning of what we have planned for this academic year.’

Lawrence Isola, Europort Director commented “ it really has been a pleasure to support Stewart and the excellent work he has been doing with the Academy. Digital skills are critical in the modern world and the Academy is serving the community well in supporting people of all ages in improving their digital skills at every level.”