Three New Ambulances Join GHA’s Ambulance Fleet

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority have announced the recent arrival of three new ambulances, further enhancing its emergency response capabilities.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The fleet has been increased by one High Dependency Unit (HDU) ambulance and two frontline ambulances, all of which arrived last week.

The total cost of these ambulances has been £352,625.

These ambulances underwent a conversion process to ensure they met the bespoke operational and safety requirements necessary for Gibraltar’s unique environment.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “These three new ambulances are equipped with the latest technology and will help ensure that we are better prepared to respond to the needs of our community. This investment reflects our continued commitment to delivering the highest standards of healthcare for Gibraltar and I would like to thank everyone involved in their delivery.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have now, finally, received our brand new ambulances. Although we would have obviously wanted these to have arrived earlier, the delays have been entirely out of the GHA’s and Government’s control. These state-of-the-art vehicles will further enhance our emergency response capabilities and ensure that the GHA continues to deliver high-quality care to the people of Gibraltar.”





