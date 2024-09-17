Gibraltar Youth Service Hosts End-of-Summer ‘Time 2 Shine’ Event with Trainee Certificate Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service recently hosted a vibrant End-of-Summer BBQ and 'Time 2 Shine' Open Mic event, marking the conclusion of an exciting summer season for young people. Held in the Youth Centre's courtyard, the event brought together youth members from all four of Gibraltar’s youth clubs for an evening of performances, recognition, and community building.

A statement continued: “The first part of the evening came with the formal presentation of certificates to trainees who successfully completed the Youth Service’s intensive 6-month training course in 'Understanding Youth Work Skills.' Minister for Youth, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, was in attendance to personally congratulate the graduates and recognise their hard work. The course, designed to equip leaders with essential skills, included training in safeguarding young people, coaching and mentoring, mental health first aid, and health and safety.

“The 6-month course covered a wide array of crucial topics, including safeguarding procedures delivered by the Care Agency, coaching and mentoring led by Melissa Bosano and Mental Health First Aid delivered by Clubhouse Gibraltar. Trainees also participated in supervised placements, gaining hands-on experience with the guidance of the Youth Service’s full-time JNC-qualified staff team. The course ensured that participants were thoroughly vetted and received specialised training in safeguarding young people, setting a high standard for those entering the youth work sector.

“The 'Time 2 Shine' open mic stage provided a safe and supportive space for young people to express themselves through singing, poetry, spoken word, and other performances. The intimate patio setting allowed participants to cheer each other on, creating a positive atmosphere where creativity flourished. This inter-club event emphasised the importance of giving young people a platform to explore their talents, build confidence, and celebrate their unique voices in front of their peers.

“The BBQ, buzzing with conversation and laughter, brought everyone together, rounding off a successful event that showcased the strength and unity of the Gibraltar Youth Service. The dual focus of the event, recognising both artistic talent and youth work achievements, reflected the Service’s holistic approach to youth development.”

Minister Santos said, “I was honoured to attend this event to support the development of youth work skills in Gibraltar. This course not only supports the personal growth of the trainees but also strengthens the community by equipping leaders with the tools to positively impact others. My congratulations to the trainees, and my thanks to the Youth Service staff for their support and encouragement of the trainees and for organising such a fun inclusive event.”

For more information on the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 200 78637.