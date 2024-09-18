GFSB Launches Wellness Events Series Sponsored By Infinity Group

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) have announced the launch of a wellness events series, sponsored by Infinity Group.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

The initiative aims to support the health and wellbeing of small business employees and employers in Gibraltar, equipping them with the knowledge and resources to foster healthier workplaces.

Wellbeing at Work: A Critical Focus for Businesses

In recent years, workplace wellbeing has become a crucial topic for businesses of all sizes, and the GFSB recognises the need for tailored support for smaller enterprises. While larger organisations often have access to extensive wellness resources, many smaller businesses may face challenges in this area.

“We wanted to design a number of sessions that focus on specific areas of wellness that are particularly timely and relevant for our members,” explained a GFSB Board Member Dr Karl Alvarez. "Through this series, we are ensuring that businesses of all sizes in Gibraltar, including smaller firms, can access essential wellbeing information and advice.”

The Infinity Group, the event series sponsor, shared their enthusiasm for supporting this initiative. “The Infinity Group is committed to creating wellness spaces that support the fitness, health and the general well-being of our members. Our aim is to have all our members ‘live healthier for longer’.”

Free Access for GFSB Members, Available to Non-Members

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Infinity Group, these wellness events will be offered free of charge to GFSB members, with non-members able to attend for a small administrative fee.

Inaugural Event: Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace

The first event in the series will take place on Thursday 19th September (5.30pm to 7pm), and will be led by Dr Karl Alvarez, an expert in occupational health. Dr Alvarez’s session will cover a range of important topics, including:

Understanding the relationship between work and health

Health & Safety legislation

Absenteeism and presenteeism

The role of Occupational Health

This comprehensive session is aimed at helping employers better understand their responsibilities and equip them with practical advice on how to support their teams.

For further information on the event and to register, please visit: https://www.gfsb.gi/event/health and-wellbeing-in-the-workplace/.





