Gibraltar Heritage Journal 30th Edition Launch And Seminar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding a seminar over two evenings to launch and celebrate the 30th edition of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal. The seminar will take place on the 15th and 16th October in The Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall, with the launch at 6pm on the 15th October.

The varied programme features both regular and new contributors to the journal who will give presentations based on their articles, covering topics such as recording methods and the attraction of writing for the Journal. This event is open to the public and members of the Trust.

Tickets for the two-evening seminar are available to purchase on www.buytickets.gi

More information and full programme can be found on their website: www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi