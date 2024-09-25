Gibraltar NED Forum Membership Now Exceeds 100

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar non-executive directors (NED) Forum, a part of the Gibraltar Insurance Association, provides a major support function for NEDs operating on the Rock.

A statement from the NED Forum follows below:

It was established as a response to the need for a dedicated space for directors to exchange ideas, share best practices, and address the unique challenges faced by directors in the Gibraltar insurance industry. Over time the Forum expanded significantly with its membership now comprising experienced directors from numerous sectors in the finance industry and beyond. The forum also welcomes those seeking to become NEDs for the first time.

As part of this growth the Forum has expanded its scope to encompass a broader range of topics relevant to corporate governance. From regulatory developments and risk management to board dynamics and leadership, as well as D&O insurance and remuneration, the Forum has provided a platform for members to stay informed and engaged in thought-provoking discussions.

One of the defining features of the Gibraltar NED Forum is its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. The Forum is open to NEDs from all backgrounds, regardless of their experience. Importantly, membership is entirely free of charge, making it a valuable resource for directors at all stages of their career.

By removing financial barriers, the Forum has enabled a wider range of individuals to participate in its activities and benefit from the knowledge and expertise shared within the community. This inclusive approach has contributed to the Forum's success and its ability to foster a vibrant and diverse network of NEDs and now numbers over 100 members.

The Forum has hosted presentations by a number of distinguished individuals from both inside and outside Gibraltar. These presentations have provided valuable insights and practical guidance for NEDs. The Forum continues to organise informative and engaging events.

Recent topics have included “A Regulators Expectations of a NED”, “The Relationship between INEDS and Compliance Officers”, and, “When Boards need legal advice and what happens if they don’t get it”, to name just a few.

Upcoming events promise to continue this trend of thought leadership and professional development covering such topics as “Implications of the new UK Code - Governance Updates & Insights”, and “Compulsory Pensions and Impact for Directors”.

Through its commitment to professional development, inclusivity, and thought leadership, the Forum has played a significant role in enhancing corporate governance standards and fostering a strong network of NEDs. As a result the Forum has become the preeminent resource for non-executive directors operating in Gibraltar.





