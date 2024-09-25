Order Of The British Empire Gibraltar Association Elect Committee
At the recent Annual General Meeting of the Order of the British Empire Gibraltar Association, held at The King’s Chapel, the following committee was elected.
A statement from the Order of the British Empire Gibraltar Association follows below:
Chairman - Richard Labrador MBE
Treasurer - Marcus Killick OBE
Secretary - Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE
Committee Members - Emily Adamberry-Olivero MBE
Albert Douglas Langston MBE
Joseph Louis Chiara MBE KStJ
Anthony Lima MBE RD
Norbert Sené MBE
Jean Penney BEM
Mary Sené BEM
Father Danny Hernandez (ex-officio member).
Part of the objects of the OBE Gibraltar Association is ‘to undertake social, charitable and general cultural activities in support of the community’.
Most of the members of our Association have broad experience and diverse skills. At our Annual General Meeting, some of our members indicated their willingness to support the community in any way that they can. The Association fully endorses this initiative and is currently looking at how best it can assist its members in identifying areas where they may be able to provide such support to the community.
The public is invited to submit any information that may of use in this respect.