Order Of The British Empire Gibraltar Association Elect Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

At the recent Annual General Meeting of the Order of the British Empire Gibraltar Association, held at The King’s Chapel, the following committee was elected.

A statement from the Order of the British Empire Gibraltar Association follows below:

Chairman - Richard Labrador MBE

Treasurer - Marcus Killick OBE

Secretary - Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE

Committee Members - Emily Adamberry-Olivero MBE

Albert Douglas Langston MBE

Joseph Louis Chiara MBE KStJ

Anthony Lima MBE RD

Norbert Sené MBE

Jean Penney BEM

Mary Sené BEM

Father Danny Hernandez (ex-officio member).

Part of the objects of the OBE Gibraltar Association is ‘to undertake social, charitable and general cultural activities in support of the community’.

Most of the members of our Association have broad experience and diverse skills. At our Annual General Meeting, some of our members indicated their willingness to support the community in any way that they can. The Association fully endorses this initiative and is currently looking at how best it can assist its members in identifying areas where they may be able to provide such support to the community.

The public is invited to submit any information that may of use in this respect.





