GDP Undertakes Emergency Response Driver Training

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

This past week you may have noticed an increase in sirens on the Rock, as the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) have been undertaking Emergency Response Driver Training (ERDT).

Led by GDP’s Emergency Response Driving Instructor Police Constable (PC) 80 Ross Mcouat, two GDP recruits have been put through their paces as they learn to navigate safely and confidently through the roads whilst driving at high speed.

As part of their training, the recruits were given a familiarisation of the infamous Middle Hill road in the Upper Rock, notorious for its high incline and narrow roadway, with a sheer drop on one side and requiring a special licence to traverse.

The final driving assessments were carried out by an independent ERD instructor from HM Customs, providing quality assurance and once again highlighting the excellent inter-agency cooperation between the two law enforcement agencies.

The two recruits are currently in the middle of their initial Police training with the Royal Gibraltar Police and had returned to the GDP for a week to take this training, returning to their RGP counterparts at New Mole House on Monday morning.

They will then remain there until they complete their training in December, when they will return to the GDP to begin operational duties.