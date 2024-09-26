Minister Wishes Team Gibraltar at the WDF European Cup Well

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar National Darts Team is in Slovakia to participate in the World Darts Federation European Cup being held in Samorin.

The team made up of Craig Galliano, Juan Carlos Muñoz, Ethan Pulham and Nico Bado will be facing Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Bulgaria respectively. They are accompanied by Team Manager Nicolai Bado and Assistant Jerome Pulham.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has wished them well: “As always, I wish all the players well. It is extremely pleasing to see such a young squad travelling. The fact that junior players like Ethan and Nico have made the cut bodes well for the future of local darts.”