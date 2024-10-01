Ministers Participate in ‘Gateway Connect: Exploring Gibraltar and India Business Opportunities’

Recently the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, and the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias- Vasquez, participated in ‘Gateway Connect: Exploring Gibraltar and India opportunities’, a bespoke networking event hosted in London.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC), supported by their network of Strategic Partners, including local partners.

Minister Santos commented: “I was delighted to be invited to address this event alongside my colleague, Minister Arias-Vasquez, and the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council, Lord Marland, who was recently in Gibraltar as part of the National Day Celebrations. The invitation allowed us to showcase Gibraltar as an attractive hub for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions segment or MICE as it is generally known. It is important that we continue to market Gibraltar internationally and to showcase our unique offering.”

Minister Arias-Vasquez added: “The Government remains committed to nurturing and promoting Gibraltar-Commonwealth links. In recent years we have participated in numerous business events such as the Commonwealth Business Forum, Commonwealth Trade & Investment Summit and the Commonwealth Games Business Forum to name a few. It is important that Gibraltar continues to promote itself on the Commonwealth stage as a business-friendly jurisdiction and to promote our wider social-economic and political ties with the rest of the Commonwealth.”