Government welcomes MS Vista on its inaugural call to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2024 .

The Government says it is pleased to have welcomed the MS Vista cruise ship from Oceania Cruises to Gibraltar on Friday 20th September.

MS Vista arrived at Gibraltar Port at 09:30hrs from Almeria, Spain and departed later that afternoon to Cadiz, Spain at 18:00hrs. The vessel has a max capacity of 1,200 passengers and was carrying a total of 1,178 passengers on this occasion over its 16 decks.

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, was welcomed on board the MS Vista and exchanged plaques with the vessel’s captain, Luca Manzi.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are delighted to welcome MS Vista on its inaugural call to Gibraltar. Having new cruise ships visiting our Port gives us the opportunity to showcase the diversity and beauty Gibraltar has to offer as a prime tourist destination.”