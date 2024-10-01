Gibraltar National Celebrations Poster Competition And Presentation of Cheques

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2024 .

An awards presentation for the National Day poster competition was held today at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

This new competition was launched in June 2023 with the aim of finding an innovative design which could be used by Gibraltar Cultural Services to promote its National Day Programme of Events. The competition, which was a success, was organised in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, attracted a remarkable total of 61 entries from talented local students.

The Minister for Equality, Employment Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, presented the following award:

Winner: Noa Sanchez Cano - Bayside Comprehensive School

In addition, Minister Santos and member of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, Forty Azzopardi, presented cheques amounting to the value of £14,000 to local charities and volunteer groups that participated in National Celebrations. These funds were collected during the Gibraltar Fair.

Minister Santos said, “Congratulations to Noa on her winning design. I wish to thank all the charitable organisations, volunteers and all other entities who work throughout the Gibraltar Fair and indeed throughout the National Celebrations to ensure Gibraltar has the varied programme of entertainment we deserve. My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services and the SDGG who work tirelessly to produce and coordinate all the events that have taken place so successfully.”

Cheques were presented to the following charitable organisations:

Gibraltar National Dance Organisation

Gibraltar Women’s Health Group

Gibraltar Men’s Health Group

International Lions Club of Gibraltar

Nazareth House Soup Kitchen

The Psychological Support Group

MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4 Club – will donate to the 2 charities below:

Gibraltar Special Olympics

Clubhouse Gibraltar