Padel Veterans Tournament

Written on 18 November 2019 .

Last week Sandpits held its bi-annual veterans tournament from Monday 11th to Friday 15th November.

The tournament saw 20 veterans sign up and play a knock out tournament with every team losing their first match being entered into a plate tournament.

A spokesman for the club said: "The main finals saw the talented Jerry Aguilera and new entrant Damian Rocca beating Ashley Romero and Andrew Lavagna. The plate final was fought out between Joe Enriles and Bob Casciaro who beat Anthony Sayers and Ronnie Ignacio in another hotly contested final. The tournament was sponsored by Port Auxiliary Services and Greenarc. All finalists were awarded prizes kindly donated by Anglo Hispano. The tournament ended with a well attended dinner hosted at the club by Alina and her team.

"The Padel members now look forward to the next tournament Padel tournament commencing on 2 December. This is an open tournament and anyone interested in participating can email, call or drop by the club.

“These veterans tournaments are always really popular with our older members. They have a mixed format which means that teams are drawn randomly. Players do not get to choose their partners but it does add to the social atmosphere that the club is renowned for. The club is always buzzing with activity and these tournaments give that club spirit an even bigger boost. A big thanks as always to our sponsors who help us make all this possible."