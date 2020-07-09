Digital Asset Management Sponsors Algeciras Basketball Team

Gibraltar-based company Digital Asset Management (DAM) has announced that it is sponsoring the Spanish Basketball team UDEA Algeciras. UDEA Algeciras are currently in the LEB Plata (Liga Española de Baloncesto Plata) (second division) league.

DAM says the sponsorship is valuable because it has the potential to put the cross-border relationships between Gibraltar and Spain in a positive light - in this particular instance showcasing the relationship between a Gibraltarian business and a Spanish sports team.

DAM also says that such links have the potential to highlight Gibraltarian athletes such as Sam Buxton, who plays for UDEA Algeciras, and other Gibraltarian athletes playing in different sports and teams in Spain.