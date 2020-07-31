Loxley Darts Sign Two New Members

Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano have recently signed with Loxley Darts.

A statement follows below:

Justin “The Rock Eagle” Hewitt and Craig “The Imp” Galliano have recently signed with Loxley Darts, a new darts brand that will be launching in August 2020 that includes other PDC Professional Darts Players such as Matthew “Prime Time” Edgar.

This is yet another step, inching closer to the world of professional darts, that demonstrate the young Gibraltarians are making a name for themselves and catching the eye of the movers and shakers in the highly competitive arena that is the professional darts world.

The “Rock Eagle” and “Imp” are grateful to their management teams, respectively Mark Pritchard and Sean Marshall of Darting Promotions, for making this venture a reality. The young darting stars are also thankful to Loxley Darts for the opportunity and support they will receive as ambassadors to the brand as they show case their talent on the upcoming Development and Challenge Circuits.

The dream of stepping into the world of professional darts is a step closer for the “Rock Eagle” and “Imp”; young local talents that are already putting Gibraltar on the map, and will continue doing so for many years to come.



