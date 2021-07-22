Minister Visits Chus Mateo Academy Basketball Summer Camp

Written on 22 July 2021 .

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, recently visited the Chus Mateo Academy Basketball Camp.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Now in its 3rd local edition the camp held in conjunction with GABBAis entering its final days and has been a very well attended and excellent initiative. Chus Mateo is Real Madrid’s Basketball Team Assistant Coach and has a long and well respected track record. In addition, he has top coaches from the Real Madrid set up delivering in Gibraltar as well as ex professional Anicet Lavodrama.

The Minister was also met by the GABBA President John Gonḉalves.

The Minister was very impressed with what he saw adding that: “It is great to see GABBA building on what has been a very successful junior basketball season in spite oftheCOVID-19 challenges by partnering with Chus Mateo once again. I was also very pleased to learn that coaches are being tested on a daily basis before the start of the sessions and are wearing masks throughout although this is not a requirement at present in Gibraltar, it is in my view a very prudent approach”.





