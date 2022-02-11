Nico Bado Off To UK To Compete in JDC Junior Darts Corporation Advanced Tour

Nico Bado is travelling to the UK to compete in the JDC Junior Darts Corporation advanced tour.

Nico Bado who was shortlisted for the advance tour after his high finish in the Juniors Qualifying School rankings has received a last minute invite on Wednesday to take part this weekends JDC advanced tour.



Nico is currently traveling to Coventry (UK) to make the most of this opportunity to compete with the elite youth dart players from across the globe.



The Gibraltar Darts Association would like to wish Nico the best of luck this weekend.