Craig Galliano Wins 4th WDF Ranking

Graig Galliano wins the 4th WDF Ranking event of the season beating Justin Hewitt 6-3 in the final. 
A statement from the GDA follows below:
 
Results as from last 16 .
 
Justin Hewitt 4-0 George Ramos 
Sean Negrette 4-1 Dayle Ramírez.
Juan Carlos Munoz 4-0 Kean Olivero . 
Darran Laker 4-2 David Francis . 
Dyson Parody 4-1 Dylan Duo 
Alan Kimberly 4-0 Joseph Ward 
Craig Galliano 4-0 Jarvis Bautista. 
Justin Broton 4-1 Nico Bado . 
 
Last 8 
 
Justin Hewitt 4-2 Sean Negrette. 
Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-3 Darran Laker . 
Craig Galliano 4-1 Justin Broton . 
Dyson parody 4-2 Alan Kimberly.
Semi finals 
 
Justin Hewitt 5-2 Juan Carlos Muñoz . 
Craig Galliano 5-4 Dyson Parody . 
 
Final Craig Galliano 6-3 Justin Hewitt .
 
Congratulations to Craig Galliano, commiseration to Justin Hewitt .
 
