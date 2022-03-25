Craig Galliano Wins 4th WDF Ranking

Graig Galliano wins the 4th WDF Ranking event of the season beating Justin Hewitt 6-3 in the final.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Results as from last 16 .

Justin Hewitt 4-0 George Ramos

Sean Negrette 4-1 Dayle Ramírez.

Juan Carlos Munoz 4-0 Kean Olivero .

Darran Laker 4-2 David Francis .

Dyson Parody 4-1 Dylan Duo

Alan Kimberly 4-0 Joseph Ward

Craig Galliano 4-0 Jarvis Bautista.

Justin Broton 4-1 Nico Bado .

Last 8

Justin Hewitt 4-2 Sean Negrette.

Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-3 Darran Laker .

Craig Galliano 4-1 Justin Broton .

Dyson parody 4-2 Alan Kimberly.

Semi finals

Justin Hewitt 5-2 Juan Carlos Muñoz .

Craig Galliano 5-4 Dyson Parody .

Final Craig Galliano 6-3 Justin Hewitt .

Congratulations to Craig Galliano, commiseration to Justin Hewitt .