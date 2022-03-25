Craig Galliano Wins 4th WDF Ranking
Graig Galliano wins the 4th WDF Ranking event of the season beating Justin Hewitt 6-3 in the final.
A statement from the GDA follows below:
Results as from last 16 .
Justin Hewitt 4-0 George Ramos
Sean Negrette 4-1 Dayle Ramírez.
Juan Carlos Munoz 4-0 Kean Olivero .
Darran Laker 4-2 David Francis .
Dyson Parody 4-1 Dylan Duo
Alan Kimberly 4-0 Joseph Ward
Craig Galliano 4-0 Jarvis Bautista.
Justin Broton 4-1 Nico Bado .
Last 8
Justin Hewitt 4-2 Sean Negrette.
Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-3 Darran Laker .
Craig Galliano 4-1 Justin Broton .
Dyson parody 4-2 Alan Kimberly.
Semi finals
Justin Hewitt 5-2 Juan Carlos Muñoz .
Craig Galliano 5-4 Dyson Parody .
Final Craig Galliano 6-3 Justin Hewitt .
Congratulations to Craig Galliano, commiseration to Justin Hewitt .