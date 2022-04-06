Justin Hewitt Wins 5th WDF Ranking Of The Season

Written on 06 April 2022 .

Justin Hewitt wins his 5th WDF ranking event of the season.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Monday night saw Justin the Rock Eagle Hewitt continue with his impressive form since the start of the season .

In what was the best final of the season Justin averaged 93 and Craig 85.

Justin won his 6 legs in 15-15-16-16-17-17 darters, whilst

Craig won his 4 legs in 16-16-18-18 darters , which is very impressive by both .

Justin Hewitt hit 6x180 and high checkouts of 126 and 120 during the event

Results as from last 16

Craig Galliano 4-0 Dayle Ramírez

Darran Laker 4-3 David Francis .

Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-0 Joseph Sanchez

Alan Kimberly 4-1 Jerome Chipol .

Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jason Sequi .

Justin Broton 4-0 Liam Asquez

Nico Bado 4-2 Dyson Parody .

Sean Negrette 4-0 Kean Olivero .

Quarter finals

Craig Galliano 4-2 Darran Laker

Juan Carlos Munoz 4-2 Alan Kimberly .

Justin Hewitt 4-0 Justin Broton

Nico Bado 4-3 Sean Negrette .

Semi finals

Craig Galliano 5-0 Juan Carlos Muñoz

Justin Hewitt 5-4 Nico Bado .

Final Justin Hewitt 6-4 Craig Galliano .

Congratulations to Justin commiserations to Craig .