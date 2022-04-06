Justin Hewitt Wins 5th WDF Ranking Of The Season
Justin Hewitt wins his 5th WDF ranking event of the season.
A statement from the GDA follows below:
Monday night saw Justin the Rock Eagle Hewitt continue with his impressive form since the start of the season .
In what was the best final of the season Justin averaged 93 and Craig 85.
Justin won his 6 legs in 15-15-16-16-17-17 darters, whilst
Craig won his 4 legs in 16-16-18-18 darters , which is very impressive by both .
Justin Hewitt hit 6x180 and high checkouts of 126 and 120 during the event
Results as from last 16
Craig Galliano 4-0 Dayle Ramírez
Darran Laker 4-3 David Francis .
Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-0 Joseph Sanchez
Alan Kimberly 4-1 Jerome Chipol .
Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jason Sequi .
Justin Broton 4-0 Liam Asquez
Nico Bado 4-2 Dyson Parody .
Sean Negrette 4-0 Kean Olivero .
Quarter finals
Craig Galliano 4-2 Darran Laker
Juan Carlos Munoz 4-2 Alan Kimberly .
Justin Hewitt 4-0 Justin Broton
Nico Bado 4-3 Sean Negrette .
Semi finals
Craig Galliano 5-0 Juan Carlos Muñoz
Justin Hewitt 5-4 Nico Bado .
Final Justin Hewitt 6-4 Craig Galliano .
Congratulations to Justin commiserations to Craig .