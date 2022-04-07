Justin Hewitt And Craig Galliano Qualify For World Darts Federation Europe Cup

Written on 07 April 2022 .

Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano have qualified to represent Gibraltar at the World Darts Federation Europe Cup.

A statement from the Gibraltar Darts Association follows below:

The top 4 players in the WDF Ranking Events will represent our country in the singles , pairs and Team events.

With 5 of the 7 qualifiers Already been played Justin in 1st place and Craig in 2nd place have secured their places.

Dyson Parody and Juan Carlos Munoz in 3rd and 4th place respectively are close to securing their places too.

The 3 day event will take place in Gandía - Spain starting on the 29th of September.

Below are the top 12 ranked players with 2 more rankings remaining.

1st Justin Hewitt 77 points .

2nd Craig Galliano = 70 points

3 rd Dyson parody = 53 points

4 th Juan Carlos Muñoz =44 points

Joined 5th Alan Kimberly 26 points

Joined 5th Sean Negrette 26th points .

Joined 5th Nico Bado = 26 points .

Joined 8th Justin Broton 23 points

Joined 8th Darran laker 23 points .

10th Dayle Ramirez = 20 points .

11th David Francis = 18 points

12th Kean Olivero = 16 points