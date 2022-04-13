Justin Hewitt Wins 5th Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup Qualifiers
Justin Hewitt wins the 5th Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup of Darts qualifiers beating Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 in the final.
A statement from the GDA follows below:
With 5 out of the 6 qualifiers complete, Justin the rock eagle Hewitt has won 4 of the events .
Although Justin had already qualified, this didn't stop him going for the win again as proven .
In the final Justin averaged 83 and won his legs in 15-17-17-18-20-20 darters .
Justin hit 5x 180 and high checkouts of 160 and 100 during the event .
With one more qualifier remaining 10 point’s separate Dyson Parody and Craig Galliano to see who partners justin .
Results as from last 8
Justin Hewitt 6-2 Dayle ramirez
Dyson parody 6-4 Craig galliano
Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-0 Joseph ward
Darren vassallo 6-5 Dylan duo
Semi final
Justin Hewitt 6-4 Daryl vasallo
Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 Dyson parody
Final
Justin Hewitt 6-4 Juan Carlos Muñoz.
Thanks once again to Justin’s management team Darting Promotions Limited , his sponsors Loxley Darts Kenneth Navas Barristers & Solicitors and Restsso Trading Co Ltd. Also a big thank you to minister Vijay Daryanani Visit Gibraltar for his continuous support towards our young darts players .