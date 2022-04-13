Justin Hewitt Wins 5th Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup Qualifiers

Written on 13 April 2022 .

Justin Hewitt wins the 5th Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup of Darts qualifiers beating Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 in the final.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

With 5 out of the 6 qualifiers complete, Justin the rock eagle Hewitt has won 4 of the events .

Although Justin had already qualified, this didn't stop him going for the win again as proven .

In the final Justin averaged 83 and won his legs in 15-17-17-18-20-20 darters .

Justin hit 5x 180 and high checkouts of 160 and 100 during the event .

With one more qualifier remaining 10 point’s separate Dyson Parody and Craig Galliano to see who partners justin .

Results as from last 8

Justin Hewitt 6-2 Dayle ramirez

Dyson parody 6-4 Craig galliano

Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-0 Joseph ward

Darren vassallo 6-5 Dylan duo

Semi final

Justin Hewitt 6-4 Daryl vasallo

Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 Dyson parody

Final

Justin Hewitt 6-4 Juan Carlos Muñoz.

Thanks once again to Justin’s management team Darting Promotions Limited , his sponsors Loxley Darts Kenneth Navas Barristers & Solicitors and Restsso Trading Co Ltd. Also a big thank you to minister Vijay Daryanani Visit Gibraltar for his continuous support towards our young darts players .