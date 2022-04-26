Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt, Dyson Parody And Juan Carlos Muñoz Galan Qualify For WDF Europe Cup
Justin Hewitt, Dyson Parody, Craig Galliano and Juan Carlos Muñoz Galan have qualified to represent Gibraltar at the World Darts Federation Europe cup.
A statement from the GDA follows below:
They will play in the singles, doubles and team events.
The 3 day event will take place in Gandía - Spain, starting on the 29th of September.
Well done to all 4 of them, I am sure they will make Gibraltar proud.