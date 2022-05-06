Hewitt, Galliano And Negrette Travel To UK For Professional Darts Corporation Development Tour

Written on 06 May 2022 .

Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano and Sean Negrette have travelled to Wigan to participate in events 6 to 10 of the Professional Darts Corporation Development tour.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Good luck to Justin Hewitt Craig Galliano and Sean Negrette who travelled to Wigan yesterday to participate in events 6 to 10 of the professional darts corporation Development tour .

We are sure that they will make Gibraltar proud as always . Thanks once again to their management team Darting Promotions Limited, their main sponsors Loxley Darts , Justin’s sponsors Restsso Trading Co Ltd and Kenneth Navas Barristers & Solicitors and Craig sponsor Basewell Ltd .

A special thanks to our Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Minister Vijay Daryanani , visit Gibraltar for their continuous support towards our young players .