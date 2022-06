Gibraltar To Compete Against Northern Ireland At World Cup Of Darts

Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano will represent Gibraltar at the World Cup of Darts where they shall compete against Daryll Gurney and Brendan Dolan of Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Darts Association said: "I am sure that Justin and Craig will try their best and enjoy the moment once again."