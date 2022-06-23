Summer Sports and Stay and Play Programme Launched

The GSLA has today launched the Summer Sports and Stay and Play programmes for the summer of 2022 which will this year be supported by DAMEX. The Digital Asset Management company has confirmed its sponsorship of the summer schemes with Chief Executive Officer Sam Buxton adding that:

“...DAMEX continues to support local initiatives given that Gibraltar is a hub for excellent community work and we want to be an integral part of that. After early discussions with the GSLA and a quick assessment of the programmes it was a very easy decision to make. I am looking forward to seeing the programmes in full flow”



The traditional information booklet will now only be available online and can be accessed by visiting www.gsla.gi. As usual and aside from the activities organised directly by the GSLA many of Gibraltar’s voluntary sports associations have come on board to deliver their summer camps and taster sessions. Key dates are as follows:



Stay and Play Programme: Monday 11th July to Thursday 25th August



Summer Sports Programme: Wednesday 13th July to Wednesday 24th August



The Summer Sports Programme will mainly be based at the Bayside Sports Complex with children on the Stay and Play programme rotating between the Boathouse Activity Centre, the GSLA Accessible Pool and King’s Bastion Leisure Centre.



The induction programme for those delivering during the summer begins in earnest on the 30th June. Induction training for both the Sports Train and Stay and Play continues to grow and develop year on year. Alongside in-house expertise GSLA staff work with external agencies and professionals in the delivery of two extensive and intensive training programmes. These external agencies which include the Care Agency, the Gibraltar Health Authority (Physios and Occupational Therapists), St Martin’s School and the Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office also offer valuable support to the programmes at different levels. Feedback from parents, leaders and children at the end of the summer is always taken into account and incorporated with the aim of offering the best service possible to those who register and attend.



This summer will also see the GSLA working in parallel with PossAbilities to facilitate the integration of their Special Educational Needs Kids Summer Camps on both the Sports Train and Stay and Play Programmes. Early Birds children (5 years old and under) will also integrate on to the Stay and Play on certain days with a buddy system provision available for children in Learning Support Facilities or pending SEN diagnosis (6 years and old and over) so they can access the Sports Train with the necessary support.



Finally, and equally as importantly the GSLA Level 1 (18th to 21st July) and Level 2 (18th to 21st July) Leadership Awards will be delivered as part of the summer schemes. Candidates will then be assessed when delivering sessions to those registered on the programme.



The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, was delighted to announce the launch of both schemes.



“Every year both programmes get better and bigger given that lessons learnt from previous editions are applied during the planning and organisational stages. I am extremely happy to see many positive changes making the activities accessible to even more children and would like to thank my staff at the GSLA and all those agencies and entities who support the programmes at different levels and make them a success year in year out. I am also very grateful to DAMEX for their support. This is a programme for the community and it is fantastic to see local entities acknowledge the value of what is delivered.”



All information can be obtained by visiting the GSLA website www.gsla.gi