RG Warrant Officer First To Represent Gibraltar At UK Judo Competition

Written on 08 July 2022 .

A local man is celebrating after becoming the first member of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to represent the UK Armed Forces (UKAF) Judo on the British National Team Championships held in the UK.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor, a Warrant Officer Class 2, fought in the 90kg+ category at the British Judo Centre of Excellence in Walsall as part of the UKAF Male Team comprising of 5 competitors.

The father of two is also the first Gibraltarian to represent the UKAF Judo Team in such an event.

Ethaniel, 44, who has been competing since he was 16, said: “I was very proud to be selected alongside four others for the team.

“It was an opportunity to compete against top level judoka from across the United Kingdom, which saw teams that had multiple Olympic and Commonwealth Medal winning athletes in their ranks.

“It was extremely tough, but we fought hard, and it’s helped put the Regiment, UKAF Judo and Gibraltar Judo on the map.”

Over the years Ethaniel has competed in several competitions in Gibraltar, Greece, Finland and the UK — and has represented the Gibraltar National Team in four Island Games. Whilst competing in two of the Island Games, he has overcome a torn A Cruciate Ligament, which nearly forced him into retirement.

Ethaniel has also represented the Royal Gibraltar Regiment in three Army Championships, and two Inter-Services Championships.

During his sporting career he has won several Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, including over 100kg Gold Medal for the 2019 Inter Services Championships and Silver Medal for the 2019 Gibraltar Island Games which lead to him receiving the Army Sports Colours and The Governors Commendation for his contribution to Sports.

Ethaniel will now take a well-deserved break with his family before he starts preparing for his next competition in January 2023.






