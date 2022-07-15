Overseas Sports Visit

Written on 15 July 2022 .

A team from the British Army responsible for the Army’s physical fitness have just spent a week in Gibraltar.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

During their visit, the Royal Army Physical Training Corps (RAPTC) played Gibraltar Select in 15s Rugby Union, winning 52–17, before competing in the Gibraltar 7s Tournament.

Whilst on the Rock the soldiers also helped with a number of tasks at Bruce’s Farm — a residential rehabilitation centre.

A spokesman for the RAPTC, said: “Whilst they were primarily here for the rugby, they also tested their skills at Gunwharf Water Activity Centre with the speed boat and paddle boarding and did the Mediterranean Steps, losing items to the local macaques along the way. The entire team were left in awe during a tour of St Michael’s Cave.”

“We would like to thank British Forces Gibraltar for allowing us the opportunity to visit and we hope to be back in the future.”

The spokesman added that the Corps began life as the Army Gymnastic Staff in 1860 after the Crimean War, but its reputation has since grown due to its key role in developing and maintaining soldiers’ physical readiness for military operations.





