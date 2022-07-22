Week Three Summer Sports And Leisure Programme

Written on 22 July 2022 .

Sport and recreational activities continue to grow during Week Three of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme.

Family Fun Evening – table tennis , badminton, tennis, climbing, darts, table top games, canoeing and paddle boarding at the Bayside Sports Complex, Tuesday evenings 8.00pm to 10.00pm. (If you are canoeing/paddle boarding, please bring a change of clothing and trainers if you will to play racket sports or climbing after you have been in the water.)

Sports Train - weekday mornings, 10am to 12.30pm at the Bayside Sports Complex for 7 to 14 year olds.

Children’s Corner - Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings 10am to 12.30pm.

Swimming Camp for Beginners – For 4 yr olds and above. Monday through to Friday, sessions will be from 9am to 9:45am.

Padel Tennis Coaching with Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association coaches on Wednesday at 10am to 12 midday.

Petanque sessions to be held in the Gibraltar Petanque Association premises on Smith Dorrien Avenue, for 12 to 16yr olds, from 10am to 12 midday.

Cricket Summer Slam on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Europa Sports Park, commencing at 9am and finishing either 10:30am or 12 midday depending on the age group.

Gymnastics (Rhythmic & Artistic) Monday through to Friday from 10am to 12:30pm, for 4 yr olds and over.

Netball Summer Camps with Gibraltar Netball Association coaches, for 7 to 12 year olds at the Tercentenary Sports Hall Monday to Wednesday 9am to 12 midday.

Tennis Coaching at Sandpits Tennis Club.

Cultural and Leisure Activities:

Outdoor Painting at Commonwealth Park on Tuesday 10am to 11:30am, for children 6 years old and over.

Arts & Crafts held at the Arts n Craft Shop Casemates (above Café Solo) for 4 yr olds to 12 yr olds. Monday through to Friday from 10:30am to 1pm.

Children’s Yoga at the GEMA Gallery on Tuesday from 11am to 12:30pm. Ideal for 4-8yr olds.

Clay Workshops at Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics Workshop (South District) for children aged 8 to 12 years old., Wednesday and Thursday 11:30am to 12:30pm.

Junior Book Club at the John Mackintosh Hall Library on Wednesday from 11am to 12 midday.

Summer Storytelling on Thursday at Commonwealth Park at 10am.

Eco Arts workshops in Alameda Gardens, from Monday through to Friday 10am to 2pm.

Children and young people welcome to join in the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme that is sponsored by damex.io .

For full information on activities available to children and young people over the summer holidays see the GSLA Website www.gsla.gi or any of our social media pages.