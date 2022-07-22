Week Three Summer Sports And Leisure Programme
Sport and recreational activities continue to grow during Week Three of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme.
- Family Fun Evening – table tennis , badminton, tennis, climbing, darts, table top games, canoeing and paddle boarding at the Bayside Sports Complex, Tuesday evenings 8.00pm to 10.00pm. (If you are canoeing/paddle boarding, please bring a change of clothing and trainers if you will to play racket sports or climbing after you have been in the water.)
- Sports Train - weekday mornings, 10am to 12.30pm at the Bayside Sports Complex for 7 to 14 year olds.
- Children’s Corner - Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings 10am to 12.30pm.
- Swimming Camp for Beginners – For 4 yr olds and above. Monday through to Friday, sessions will be from 9am to 9:45am.
- Padel Tennis Coaching with Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association coaches on Wednesday at 10am to 12 midday.
- Petanque sessions to be held in the Gibraltar Petanque Association premises on Smith Dorrien Avenue, for 12 to 16yr olds, from 10am to 12 midday.
- Cricket Summer Slam on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Europa Sports Park, commencing at 9am and finishing either 10:30am or 12 midday depending on the age group.
- Gymnastics (Rhythmic & Artistic) Monday through to Friday from 10am to 12:30pm, for 4 yr olds and over.
- Netball Summer Camps with Gibraltar Netball Association coaches, for 7 to 12 year olds at the Tercentenary Sports Hall Monday to Wednesday 9am to 12 midday.
- Tennis Coaching at Sandpits Tennis Club.
Cultural and Leisure Activities:
- Outdoor Painting at Commonwealth Park on Tuesday 10am to 11:30am, for children 6 years old and over.
- Arts & Crafts held at the Arts n Craft Shop Casemates (above Café Solo) for 4 yr olds to 12 yr olds. Monday through to Friday from 10:30am to 1pm.
- Children’s Yoga at the GEMA Gallery on Tuesday from 11am to 12:30pm. Ideal for 4-8yr olds.
- Clay Workshops at Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics Workshop (South District) for children aged 8 to 12 years old., Wednesday and Thursday 11:30am to 12:30pm.
- Junior Book Club at the John Mackintosh Hall Library on Wednesday from 11am to 12 midday.
- Summer Storytelling on Thursday at Commonwealth Park at 10am.
- Eco Arts workshops in Alameda Gardens, from Monday through to Friday 10am to 2pm.
Children and young people welcome to join in the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme that is sponsored by damex.io .
For full information on activities available to children and young people over the summer holidays see the GSLA Website www.gsla.gi or any of our social media pages.