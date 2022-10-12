Gibraltar Darts Association Youth Academy Now Open For Recruitment

Written on 12 October 2022 .

The Gibraltar Darts Association Youth Academy is now recruiting for the upcoming season.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to join. The academy is run in two different age categories, Under 18’s & Under 12’s.

On the following dates we will be in the Europa Sports Complex, Darts Hall for sign ups:

Wednesday 12th October from 18:00 – 20:00

Wednesday 19th October from 18:00 – 20:00

We will hold a warm up session' for any new comer to darts. No worries if you don’t own a darts set to start off, we will provide them for you.

There will be a £25 fee to become registered as a GDA Youth Member. These funds go towards the purchase of equipment for the academy, (Dartboards, Surrounds, Lighting, etc.)

The top 4 players at the end of the season attend the European Cup and the top 8 ranked players attend the Junior Darts World Cup.






