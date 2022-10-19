Minister For Sport Sends Best Wishes To Special Olympics Gibraltar

Written on 19 October 2022 .

Special Olympics Gibraltar will be participating in a Small Nations 5-a-side football tournament in Vaduz, Liechtenstein from the 21st to 23rd October.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The team will be facing the likes of Monaco, Luxembourg and Isle of Man to name but a few.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares has wished them well on their travels.

“It was an honour to be able to open the recent Special Olympics National Games,the first after the pandemic and the first major event at the Lathbury Sports Complex after the Island Games. It was a truly memorable evening which encapsulated what Special Olympics is all about. More importantly, it is proof that things are returning to normal. No doubt the tournament in Liechtenstein will be held in the same manner. Best of Gibraltarian luck to the team and hard working officials!!”





