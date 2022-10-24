Gibraltar To Play Liechtenstein And Andorra In November

Written on 24 October 2022 .

Gibraltar’s Senior Men’s National team will play two international friendlies in November, versus Liechtenstein and Andorra at the Victoria Stadium, to complete their 2022 international match calendar.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

Liechtenstein are no strangers to Gibraltar, having visited the Victoria Stadium three times in recent years, losing 2-1 in October 2018, drawing 1-1 in November 2020 and 0-0 in March 2016.

Andorra’s Men’s National Team will visit the Victoria Stadium for the first time in an official international, with the only previous fixture between Gibraltar and Andorra finishing 0-0 in June of 2021 at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra La Vella.

The full details of Gibraltar’s November 2022 internationals are as follows:

Gibraltar v Liechtenstein

Wednesday 16 November 2022

Victoria Stadium, 7pm

Gibraltar v Andorra

Saturday 19 November 2022

Victoria Stadium, 6pm

