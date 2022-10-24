Gibraltar To Play Liechtenstein And Andorra In November

Gibraltar’s Senior Men’s National team will play two international friendlies in November, versus Liechtenstein and Andorra at the Victoria Stadium, to complete their 2022 international match calendar.  

A statement from the GFA follows below:

Liechtenstein are no strangers to Gibraltar, having visited the Victoria Stadium three times in recent  years, losing 2-1 in October 2018, drawing 1-1 in November 2020 and 0-0 in March 2016.  

Andorra’s Men’s National Team will visit the Victoria Stadium for the first time in an official  international, with the only previous fixture between Gibraltar and Andorra finishing 0-0 in June of  2021 at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra La Vella.  

The full details of Gibraltar’s November 2022 internationals are as follows:  

 

Gibraltar v Liechtenstein  

Wednesday 16 November 2022 

Victoria Stadium, 7pm 

 

Gibraltar v Andorra 

Saturday 19 November 2022 

Victoria Stadium, 6pm 

 

Ticketing information for both matches will be published shortly. 



