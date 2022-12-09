Minister For Sport Sends His Best Wishes To Local Swimmers

The Minister for Sports, Steven Linares, has sent his best wishes to the Gibraltar Amateur Swimming Association, especially the four swimmers, Aidan Carroll, Matt Savitz, Rachel Sanders and Asia Kent competing at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships 2022 taking place in Melbourne, Australia from 13th – 18th of December. The team coached by Joe Santos has travelled to Australia today accompanied by Team Manager, Linda Alvarez.

Minister Linares said; “You have all been training extremely hard for this event and I know you will face very tough competition in your different disciplines. As the Minister for Sport I would like to send you allthe support and best wishes from the whole of Gibraltar. I am sure you will all excel and once again put Gibraltar in the world map of sports. Enjoy the experience, and all the best!”





