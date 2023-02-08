Third Gibraltar Darts Association Ranking Event

Written on 08 February 2023 .

Justin Hewitt emerged victorious at the third ranking event of the Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA) after a thrilling display of skill, defeating Roy Asquez 6-1 in the final.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

In an event filled with upsets, Justin Hewitt proved to be the top shooter, impressing with five 180s and a high checkout of 113. His impressive performance earned him a spot in the last 16, where he beat Dylan Duo Jr. 4-0.

In the quarterfinals, Justin continued his form, defeating Casey Dyer 4-0. His semi-final opponent, Nico Bado, provided a more competitive challenge, but Justin eventually emerged as the victor with a 5-4 score.

The final was a thrilling affair, with Justin eventually taking the match 6-1. Roy Asquez put up a brave fight but eventually had to settle for second place.

The results of the tournament were as follows:

Last 16 onwards:

Dyson Parody 4 Joseph Ward 1

Roy Asquez 4 Clayton Otton 0

Juan Carlos Muñoz 4 Nicky Cumbo 0

Craig Galliano 4 Harry Parody 0

Justin Hewitt 4 Dylan Duo Jr. 0

Casey Dyer 4 Nicholas Fortunato 3

Nico Bado 4 Justin Broton 1

Sean Negrette 4 David Francis 2

Quarter-finals:

Roy Asquez 4 Dyson Parody 0

Juan Carlos Muñoz 4 Craig Galliano 0

Justin Hewitt 4 Casey Dyer 0

Nico Bado 4 Sean Negrette 0

Semi-finals:

Roy Asquez 5 Juan Carlos Muñoz 2

Justin Hewitt 5 Nico Bado 4

Final:

Justin Hewitt 6 Roy Asquez 1