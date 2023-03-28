Calpe City FC Travel To Portugal

Written on 28 March 2023 .

Calpe City FC will be taking part in a youth football tournament from the 31st March to 3rd April 2023 in the Algarve, Portugal.

A statement from Calpe City FC follows below:

The programme forms part of Calpe City FC’s youth development strategy in ensuring that young people and players are exposed to the highest standards of the game.

As part of the programme, all four Calpe City’s youth teams are taking part, with players aged between 7 and 13 year olds. The teams will play in the group stages against clubs from Portugal and Spain.

Club President Seamus Byrne said:

‘We believe it is essential, and our club’s philosophy, that we expose our young players to competitive football at international tournaments such as these, from a very young age. International Tournaments or friendlies against tougher opposition beyond our frontiers, is one of the ways in which we can support the development of our players, especially those who want to make a career out of the sport.

I take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors who have supported our trip. We will ensure to continue to fly the flag for our country, as we have done with all our previous competitions and elite development tours.’



PHOTO BY: Mark Galliano