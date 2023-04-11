Senior Men’s National Cricket Squad in Portugal

Written on 11 April 2023 .

The Senior Men’s National Cricket Squad are in Cartaxo, Portugal where they have taken part a T10 tri-series in which they faced hosts Portugal and the Netherlands. There were very good performance in both matches most notably from the younger players in the squad.

In addition, the squad is currently playing a T20 series against host Portugal.



The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, has wished the team well adding that: "Since the Europa Sports Park became operational Gibraltar cricket has gone from strength to strength following their enforced hiatus from playing locally. The Men’s National team can only benefit from regular competition and it provides role models to those who take part in their excellent junior development program. All the best!”



