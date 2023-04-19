Europa FC 2015 Under 7 Boys Win Bonicup 2023

Written on 19 April 2023 .

The Europa 2015 Under 7 team took part in the Bonicup 2023 in Portugal over the weekend of 1st & 2nd of April. The youngsters, led by coaches Daniel Bonavia and Shane Crisp, put up a fantastic display of football throughout the tournament, culminating in a remarkable 3-0 victory in the final.

A statement from Europa FC follows below:

The Bonicup tournament, which is hosted annually in Portugal and Spain, attracts some of the best football clubs from across Europe. This year's tournament featured top teams from Spain and Portugal, making the victory for the Europa Football Club even more impressive.

Matches:

(Group B)

Europa FC V SP & AL Fuenlabrada A 2-2

Europa FC V Mexilhoeira B 6-0

Europa FC V Asociaçao Academica Bellavista 3-1

(Semi final)

Europa FC V Calpe City 3-0

(Final)

Europa FC V Asociaçao Academica Bellavista 3-0

Coaches Daniel Bonavia and Shane Crisp expressed their delight at the team's performance, saying, "We are extremely proud of our young team. They have worked tirelessly throughout the tournament, and their hard work and dedication have paid off. Winning the Bonicup is a great achievement, and it is a testament to the team's talent and hard work."

This is the first time an Under 7 Gibraltarian team wins this Bonicup, a truly inspirational achievement for this young team and their proud coaches (and parents!)



