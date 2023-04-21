Minister Congratulates Walking Footballers

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, has congratulated the Walking Football team following their successful 3rd place finish at the EuroCopa Walking Football tournament in the Algarve, Portugal.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, said: “I would like to send my warmest congratulations to the over 60s team who have performed so admirably at the recent tournament held in Portugal. We cannot underestimate the role that this organisation and other similar ones play in our community, because Walking Football provides exercise and a social opportunity for many and continues to go from strength to strength. Once again, well done to all!”