Special Olympics Gibraltar Cyclist Is First Berlin Sponsored Athlete

Written on 27 April 2023 .

Cyclist Francis Mauro has been sponsored by local business Quorum Business Solutions Limited for the World Games in Berlin.

A statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar follows below:

As Special Olympics Gibraltar prepare for their trip to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in June, their funds received a welcome boost this week with the first athlete to be sponsored in their popular sponsor-an-athlete scheme. Athlete Francis Mauro will be competing in the cycling event at the games and is currently hard in training with his coach. He has been sponsored by local business Quorum Business Solutions Limited and this week received his competition and training kit from them.

Keith Chichon, Managing Director of Quorum, said “We are a company committed to promoting and supporting local sports and worthy causes such as the great work that Special Olympics Gibraltar do within the community”. The presentation of Francis’s kit was carried out in their offices on Tuesday by Keith and fellow director Christian Chichon.

From Special Olympics Gibraltar Annie Risso said “We will be taking a squad of 43 individuals representing Gibraltar to the World Games in Germany which is an expensive exercise and we are immensely grateful to companies such as Quorum without whose help we would not be able to compete”.

Any other firms who may wish to sponsor an athlete are asked to contact Annie Risso on mob:-58008973 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



