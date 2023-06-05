Calpe City FC Runners Up At Estepona Tournament

Written on 05 June 2023 .

Calpe City FC youth players recently attended a tournament in Estepona, organised by ADC Esteponense.

A statement from Calpe City FC follows below:

As part of Calpe City’s voluntary work and youth development policy, all youth teams took part in various age divisions, namely Prebenjamin, Benjamin and Alevin.

The 2015 team managed to reach the finals in Prebenjamin and finished runners up at the tournament, after losing out to a very strong ADC Esteponense. The 11 aside team composed of 2011 and 2012 players also manged to reach the finals, finishing as runners up. The team lost 5-4 on penalties to Pablo Picasso, after a 0-0 draw at full time.

Club President Seamus Byrne said: ‘We are extremely happy to have been able to take part in the event, thanks to the invitation from ADC Esteponse. The results achieved reflect the hard work and dedication throughout the season by the coaches and the players.

Our club will continue to pursue its philosophy of competitive football, by providing more opportunities to play against tougher opposition. For us it is very simple, the development and investment in our youth is a necessity, not a by the way.’





