Team Prepare For Special Olympics World Summer Games

Written on 08 June 2023 .

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) athletes will be traveling to Munich where they will spend a few days acclimatizing in the towns of Oberhaching and Taufkirchen before moving on to Berlin on the 15th June, for the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium.

A statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar follows below:

With just days to go before the World Summer Games kick off in Berlin, Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) are making last minute preparations for the challenges that lie ahead. 27 athletes will be traveling from the Rock next Monday to Munich where they will spend a few days acclimatizing in the towns of Oberhaching and Taufkirchen before moving on to Berlin on the 15th June, for the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium on the 17th June.

The team will be representing Gibraltar in 8 sports, including cycling for the first time, and have been hard in training for several months now. They will be accompanied by their coaches and numerous family members who are making the trip in support of the team. The Games, which are billed as the World’s largest inclusive sporting event, will involve around 7,000 athletes from 190 nations, who will be participating in 26 different sports.

Most of the athletes are being sponsored by various local firms, who are generously helping cover the extensive costs incurred by SOG and who will be avidly following the progress of their athletes. There will be extensive coverage of the Games worldwide, in particular on TV by ESPN, and we will be providing frequent updates here including results.






