GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme To Start Early

Written on 08 June 2023 .

Following the recent announcement that children who attend Governor’s Meadow and St Mary’s Lower Primary and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary schools respectively will start their summer holidays earlier than expected, the GSLA will be commencing the Summer Sports Programme earlier to align with the finish dates for these school children.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Given the recent announcement that children who attend Governor’s Meadow and StMary’s Lower Primary and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary schools respectively will start their summer holidays earlier than expected the GSLA will be commencing the Summer Sports Programme earlier to align with the finish dates for these school children.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares has confirmed the early start.

“I am delighted to announce that the Summer Sports Programme will start on Monday 3rd July for the children of Governor’s Meadow, St Mary’s and Bishop Fitzgerald School’s only. It is imperative and unavoidable thatthe three schools in question have to break early. This might have caused a bit of inevitable disruption. To this end the GSLA have managed to bring forward elements of the summer schemes to cater for those children who wish to start the summer activities early. In addition, and although we were intending to announce this when the programmes were launched officially, the scheme will run now from 9am to 12.30pm which is an hour longer than previous editions. This change is intended to aid the parents of those children in these schools who have an early start to summer”

In the next couple of weeks, the GSLA will be issuing more specific details as per every year, including how to register for the early start and the rest of the summer. It will once again be a jam packed summer however on this occasion some will be able to avail themselves of this fantastic service a week earlier than others!”

Despite the GSLA launching the Summer Sports Programme in the next couple of weeks, if you require any information in the meantime please do not hesitate to contactthe Sports Development Team on 200 63392 or via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.