Special Olympics Gibraltar Depart For World Games

Written on 12 June 2023 .

The Special Olympics contingent have left Gibraltar this morning to participate in the World Games to be held in Berlin.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Games which start with the traditional Opening Ceremony on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium will see Gibraltar participate in Athletics, Bocce, Cycling, Equestrian, Futsal, Golf and Swimming.

Firstly however, Team Gibraltar will be spending a few days in Bavaria that will help the athletes acclimatise and get to grips with their new surroundings before moving on to Berlin later on in the week.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares has wished the team well and said: “I will unfortunately not be able to attend the Games on this occasion but will supporting them from Gibraltar. The tenacity and drive that these athletes display whilst always having a smile on their faces is an example to others. I saw this first hand in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and I am certain that it will be no different this time around. I wish Annie Risso, her army of coaches and volunteers and the athletes, the stars of the show, all the best for the Games.”

"Remember as you ably remind us every year at the local games: may you win, but if you cannot win, be brave in the attempt".






