Darts Pair Representing Gibraltar At PDC World Cup Of Darts

Written on 15 June 2023 .

Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt will be representing Gibraltar in the PDC World Cup of Darts which start tonight in Frankfurt, Germany.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar has been drawn in the group with Australia and Guyana. The new format ensures that all teams play at least two matches.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, said: “It could not have been any tougher for our team given thatthe defending champions Australia have been drawn in their group. However, I am sure it will not phase neither Craig nor Justin who are fully aware and used to the challenges presented in such competitions. I wish them both well!!”.





