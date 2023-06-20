Eventful Weekend For SO Gibraltar Team At Special Olympics World Summer Games

Below follows a statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar who are currently competing at the Special Olympics World Summer Games:

17th June 2023

In the men’s futsal competition SO Gibraltar have been drawn in their group against SO Oman, SO Uruguay and most excitingly against the hosts top team, SO Germany 1. The matches start on Monday against Oman at 11 am, followed by Germany on Tuesday at 4:15 pm and Uruguay on Wednesday at 11 am. All games are played at the August-Bier-Platz pitches at the Olympic Stadium.

In the athletics event Marvin Zammit competes in the male 1,500m semi-final on Sunday at 12:50, Daniela Vinent in the female 50m semi-final at 2:02 pm, Mark Dos Santos in the male 50m semi-final at 2:32 pm and Gino Francis in the male 200m quarter final at 4:20 pm.

In golf Julian De Las Heras will kick off the Level 4 first divisioning round at 10:10 am on Monday with Ivan Mannion Gomez following on at 11:10 am. Whilst Charles Zammit starts his competition in the Level 1 event at 10:30 am followed by Nicholas Payas at 12:30 pm.

In the equestrian event there will be horse matching on Sunday with the divisioning starting on Monday. In the pool Sallyann Mauro will start her quarter final event at 1:16 pm on Sunday.

18th June 2023

After a spectacular opening ceremony on Saturday night the games started in earnest on Sunday with some fiercely fought races on the track.

Marvin Zammit brought in the first result with a win in his 1,500m semi-final race. Mark Dos Santos followed that with a win his 50m semi-final race. Daniela Vinent also came in first on her semi-final 50m race to complete the perfect start for our athletes. Meanwhile Gino Francis came in second in his 200m semi-final after leading for much of the race.

In the bocce event divisioning started for athletes Dorian Zammit and Miguel Rubio whilst in equestrian horses were selected for riders JJ Buttigieg and Glen Wimbleton.

The footballers spent Sunday training and will have their first match against Oman on Monday whilst the golf event also kicks off on Monday with the first day of divisioning.

Other events including swimming and bowling also start in earnest on Monday.

19th June 2023

On the first day of the unified futsal competition at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin the SO Gibraltar team fought hard but lost by 2 goals to 1 to SO Oman. Oman played at a high tempo with very fast athletes and were 2-0 up at half time but Gibraltar fought back in the second half and their hard work paid off with a goal by Jansen Gilbert, assisted by Eddie Victor. Gibraltar dominated the second half but there were not quite enough chances created and the final score line was not in their favour.

The golf competition also got under way with all 4 of SO Gibraltar’s golfers competing in their respective divisioning events. The two Level 4 golfers brought home respectable scores slightly down on their qualifying scores with Julian de las Heras completing 9 holes in 65 and Ivan Mannion Gomez in 66. Whilst the 2 Level 1 golfers, Nicholas Payas and Charles Zammit, completed their first skills events, with results currently still outstanding.

In the pool Stephen Balban qualified for the 50m backstroke semifinals and Sallyann Mauro qualified for the 50m freestyle semifinals.