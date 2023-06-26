Another Busy Weekend For SO Gibraltar Team

Written on 26 June 2023 .

Below follows a statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar who are currently competing at the Special Olympics World Summer Games:

24th June 2023

On Friday the heavens opened in Berlin where there was torrential rain for most of the day which disrupted the schedules of several of the Special Olympics World Summer Games events. The athletics events were postponed and eventually cancelled for the day as the track was waterlogged, as were the cycling events.

One sport which was not effected was bocce which is held inside the large Messe arena. It was the doubles event and the Gibraltar pair of Dorian Zammit and Miguel Rubio performed faultlessly, winning three out of three games. Meanwhile in the futsal semi-final event SO Gibraltar we’re fighting against SO Puerto Rico for a place in the final. Puerto Rico were a very determined team and there were several fouls and yellow cards in what was a very tight match. Gibraltar went ahead twice with goals from Jansen Gilbert and Jeremy Prescott but their opponents came back each time. The match went into extra time in which Puerto Rico scored first only for Eddie Victor to level the game again in the last seconds. The match went to penalties and with nothing to separate the two sides, both netted all their 5 penalties. So it went to an elimination and unfortunately Puerto Rico came out victorious. SO Gibraltar now face the SO Germany 1 team on Saturday who were beaten by Italy, and who they have already beaten once, for the bronze The equestrian events went ahead though the warm up area outside was very wet. It was the working trails event for the two Gibraltarian riders and they brought home the goods with Glen Wimbleton winning silver medal and JJ Buttigieg bronze in their respective, difficult 8 member divisions.

25th June 2023

On the penultimate day of competition in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin there was more golden success for Team Gibraltar in what has been a highly successful Games. Dorian Zammit and Miguel Rubio put in a perfect performance in their bocce doubles final in the afternoon in winning well deserved gold medals.



Earlier on in the day the futsal team, which had been beaten the day before, played Germany 1 for the bronze medal position. Despite having one player out through injury, Callum Smith, the Gibraltar lads were fitter than the weakened German side and they did a great job in controlling the tempo of the game and controlling possession. At the end of the first half the score was 5-2 to Gibraltar who hammered home the advantage in the second half with better passing throughout the pitch and scored a further 4 goals. The Germans got one back but ran out of steam in the end with the match ending 9-3. There were two goals each for Jansen Gilbert, Jeremy Prescott, Giovanni Yeo and Gianni Ochello with one goal from Eddie Victor. Under the scorching sun it was a great performance and a well deserved bronze medal.



On the track in the 4 by 100m final the Gibraltar team of Marvin Zammit, Daniela Vinent, Gino Francis and Mark dos Santos came home in 4th position, putting in the fastest time they have ever done at 1:15:08.



In the bowling Patrick Slater came home in 5th position in his singles final while Shane Martinez got 6th position in his final.