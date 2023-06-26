Another Busy Weekend For SO Gibraltar Team
Below follows a statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar who are currently competing at the Special Olympics World Summer Games:
24th June 2023
On Friday the heavens opened in Berlin where there was torrential rain for most of the day which disrupted the schedules of several of the Special Olympics World Summer Games events. The athletics events were postponed and eventually cancelled for the day as the track was waterlogged, as were the cycling events.
25th June 2023
On the penultimate day of competition in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin there was more golden success for Team Gibraltar in what has been a highly successful Games. Dorian Zammit and Miguel Rubio put in a perfect performance in their bocce doubles final in the afternoon in winning well deserved gold medals.
Earlier on in the day the futsal team, which had been beaten the day before, played Germany 1 for the bronze medal position. Despite having one player out through injury, Callum Smith, the Gibraltar lads were fitter than the weakened German side and they did a great job in controlling the tempo of the game and controlling possession. At the end of the first half the score was 5-2 to Gibraltar who hammered home the advantage in the second half with better passing throughout the pitch and scored a further 4 goals. The Germans got one back but ran out of steam in the end with the match ending 9-3. There were two goals each for Jansen Gilbert, Jeremy Prescott, Giovanni Yeo and Gianni Ochello with one goal from Eddie Victor. Under the scorching sun it was a great performance and a well deserved bronze medal.
On the track in the 4 by 100m final the Gibraltar team of Marvin Zammit, Daniela Vinent, Gino Francis and Mark dos Santos came home in 4th position, putting in the fastest time they have ever done at 1:15:08.
In the bowling Patrick Slater came home in 5th position in his singles final while Shane Martinez got 6th position in his final.