  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Team Gibraltar Heads To Austria

Written on .

The National Youth Darts Team are travelling to Vienna, Austria to participate in the World Darts  Federation European Cup. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

Following the opening ceremony on Wednesday 5th July, the team will be involved in singles and  doubles matches with the team event on Friday. 

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares said: “Darts and youth darts in particular, continue  to go from strength to strength and I will not tire from singing their praises. The consistency in their  results is amazing. As always, I will be keeping a close eye on the results, and I am certain they will  make Gibraltar proud ”. 



share with Whatsapp