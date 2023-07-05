Team Gibraltar Heads To Austria

Written on 05 July 2023 .

The National Youth Darts Team are travelling to Vienna, Austria to participate in the World Darts Federation European Cup.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Following the opening ceremony on Wednesday 5th July, the team will be involved in singles and doubles matches with the team event on Friday.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares said: “Darts and youth darts in particular, continue to go from strength to strength and I will not tire from singing their praises. The consistency in their results is amazing. As always, I will be keeping a close eye on the results, and I am certain they will make Gibraltar proud ”.





